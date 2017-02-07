Kapapero promoted to full education director

John Muyamba

Rundu-Kavango East now has a new director of education following the promotion of Fanuel Kapapero, who has served as the deputy director of education since 2005.

“Kapapero has been appointed as the director of education in Kavango East. We are decentralised, so the appointment letter has been communicated to the chief regional officer of Kavango East Region to hand over the letter,” said education permanent secretary Sanet Steenkamp, who signed Kapapero’s appointment letter.

“I am happy to serve my people and the nation at large through the Kavango East education directorate. I will first build on what my predecessors left and take it from there,” said the newly promoted education director.

Kapapero, 54, took over from Mathaus Nauyoma who went into retirement last August.

“Yes we now have a new director of education, congratulations to Kapapero who started 1st of February. The region has been without a director for more than six months,” said Kavango East chief regional officer Ludwig Thikusho.

Kapapero started his career in education as a temporary teacher in 1985 at Mpungu Primary School and later registered for a certificate in primary education at the then Rundu College of Education in 1986, which he completed in 1987.

Kapapero started teaching at Nkurenkuru Combined School for a year and quit to study nursing and in 1990 went back to teaching at Rundu Senior Primary School. In 1991 and 1992 Kapapero attended the University of Namibia in Windhoek were he earned a Bachelor of Arts degree, majoring in psychology, with teaching as a minor subject.

He later became the head of department of languages at Rundu Secondary School, a position he held until he was appointed acting school principal for Kandjimi Murangi Secondary School near Nkurenkuru.

After a short stint in the acting capacity he became the headmaster of that school until 2000.

“I left Kandjimi Murangi to take up a position at the ministry of foreign affairs as a foreign relations officer and there towards the end of 2000 got a chance to do a diplomatic course in Egypt for three months. When I returned I was offered a position of head of department at the Rundu College of Education in 2001,” Kapapero reminisced.

“And in mid-2001 I was appointed inspector of education here in Kavango Region, from 2001 to 2005. In May 2005 I was appointed deputy director of education for Kavango Region a position I held until the end of last month,” Kapapero added.

He has also served on the NAMCOR board of directors from 2010 to 2013.

Kapapero holds various qualifications, among them a postgraduate diploma in leadership and education management and a Master’s degree in education.

“While I was a principal at Kandjimi Murangi Secondary School, I was given a scholarship by the American government to do a professional development course in English at Ohio University in the [United] States for three months,” Kapapero further added