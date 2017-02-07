247 ‘struggle kids’ complete training

Aron Mushaukwa

Katima Mulilo-No less than 247 Children of the Liberation Struggle (CLS), who underwent two-months of civic training at Simon Mutumba Mutumba Police Training Centre in the Zambezi Region successfully completed their training on Friday.

This is the second intake of the SCL to successfully complete the civic training after the first intake did so last November at Berg Aukas near Grootfontein.

The civic training is the first part of the initial six-months training programme and also included basic military training.

President Hage Geingob last year issued a directive that about N$11 million be availed from the Development Fund of the Social Security Commission (SSC) for their training.

The money is meant to cater for training, uniforms, catering services, training equipment, accommodation, and an allowance for the duration of the training, among others.

Speaking at the pass-out parade of the second intake of CLS at Simon Mutumba Mutumba Police Training Centre, Minister of Sport, Youth and National Services Jerry Ekandjo stressed that since its inception the training centre has yielded positive results.

“We consider the efforts achieved so far in addressing to plight of the Children of the Liberation Struggle to be commendable and on the right course to completely eliminate the difficulties faced by this particular group,” said Ekandjo.

The second-phase of the training has already commenced and will run for four months, during which time the group will be trained in technical and vocational skills, such as motor mechanics, plumbing and welding.