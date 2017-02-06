Turkish Cooperation Agency president on official visit

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-The Turkish Embassy in Windhoek has confirmed the visit to Namibia of Dr Serdar Çam, the president of the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) from February 6 to 8.

TIKA is engaged in various development and cooperation activities in 150 countries through its 56 programme coordination offices located in 54 countries across five continents.

The TIKA Windhoek Programme Office, whose operations began in September 2014, contributes to the promotion of Turkey in Namibia and building robust ties between the two countries by realising educational, health, social responsibility, environmental, development assistance and humanitarian projects.

Between September 2014 and December 2016 TIKA completed 50 projects in Namibia, valued at approximately US$1 million. As the sole TIKA office in the southern African region, the TIKA Windhoek Programme Coordination Office also realises development cooperation projects in South Africa, Angola, Botswana, Lesotho and Swaziland.

Dr Çam, as part of his visit, will meet with Namibian officials and will also inaugurate a TIKA project in Windhoek on Wednesday.