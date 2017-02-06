Road accidents take their toll in Oshikoto

Obrein Simasiku

Omuthiya-Two police officers were run over by a motorist on the B1 road in Oshikoto Region on Thursday evening.

The officers were attending to an accident scene when a speeding BMW ploughed into them. Both sustained serious injuries.

The two police officers have been identified as Sergeant Elifas Amukwaya, 44, and Sergeant Josef Aindongo, 43, of the Outapi police

Both sustained head injuries and one a fractured leg and had to be admitted to Onandjokwe hospital in a critical condition.

According to Oshikoto regional crime investigation coordinator Deputy Commissioner Naomi Katjiua, Aindongo was driving a police truck when he lost control of the vehicle, causing him to smash into a bridge. Aindongo and his colleague Amukwaya were attending to the scene when they were then hit by the speeding BMW.

Katjiua said the driver of the BMW, identified as Sam Amunyela, aged 37, from Ongha village, was arrested and a case of reckless and negligent driving opened against him. None of the passengers in the BMW sustained any injuries.

In another accident, at around 14h10 on Saturday on the Oshivelo-Omuthiya road near Omutsegonime, a truck and station wagon were collided.

The driver of the station wagon, Sakaria Itana, 35, reportedly lost control of his vehicle, causing it to overturn and sustained serious head injuries in the process. His three passengers also sustained injuries, including a broken arm and legs, while the three occupants in the truck sustained no injuries.

Still in Oshikoto Region, a case of suicide was reported on Friday at Oshalongo Village in the area of Omuntele. According to Katjiua, the deceased was found dead in the bushes by his brother and hanging from a rope after he had disappeared from the family house at Onalunike.

The suicide victim was identified as Abiatal Ipinge, 39.