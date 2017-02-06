Meroro apologises for embarrassing defeat

Otniel Hembapu

Windhoek-Once upon a time the toast of the country for his brutally powerful punches and great execution skills, Namibian veteran boxer Vikapita ‘Beast Master’ Meroro has finally called it a day on his career, following Saturday’s embarrassing defeat at the hands of South African opponent Kevin Lerena.

Contrary to what many thought would be a crackerjack affair between the two giants, a visibly unfit and flabby-looking Meroro was certainly never going to be a match for the super fit Lerena, who peppered him with ease and chased him around the ring from the opening round until the decisive fifth round of their catchweight bout – which was initially supposed to be to a cruiserweight fight.

Before Lerena could completely take him to the cleaners, Meroro – who is evidently in the twilight of his career – opted for a bold decision by throwing in the towel just under a minute into the fifth round, as he could evidently not keep up with Lerena’s accurately painful punches and speed.

Somewhat surprisingly – given Meroro’s natural strong physique – as early as the first round Lerena time and again managed to easily find his way through the Namibian’s defense and even sent the Beast Master to the canvas with a strong glancing left hook to Meroro’s head.

Given the first round scare, Meroro tried by all means to slow down his opponent by resorting to holding and pushing, in the process making it a bit difficult for Lerena to score an early victory as anticipated.

But the highly determined South African kept his head above water and waited for the perfect opportunity to unleash a show-stopping blow. His wishes were to be granted in the fifth round when he checkmated Meroro with a landslide of killer head and body shots – ultimately forcing Meroro to voluntarily throw in the towel in the fifth round.

Meroro has a record of 34 fights, 28 wins and 6 losses.

Meroro’s decision to quit was received with mixed emotions by various sections of fans, with many questioning how Meroro even managed to step into the ring against a clearly super fit opponent like Lerena – given the Namibian’s hanging belly and his visibly wobbly footwork.

Coming as no surprise, Meroro and his promoter Nestor Tobias yesterday announced that the 32-year-old boxer has officially retired from the sport of boxing, following his embarrassing defeat Saturday.

“We are obviously very disappointed with Meroro’s behaviour and display of sportsmanship at this level, but we however thank him for having served the sport of boxing. We cannot forget the fact that as bad as his last display was, he was also once a world rated boxer who knocked out opponents at every given opportunity. To this score, we would like to sincerely apologise to all boxing fans, because we know this is not the standard they expect from our boxers who have proven to be world class,” Tobias said in a brief statement.

Despite the loss, Tobias is upbeat about Namibian boxing.

“We are now headed straight to Puerto Rico, where Jafet ‘The Lion’ Uutoni will face Angel Acosta for the Final World Title Eliminator. Uutoni is in the best shape of his life. He has worked extremely hard and we expect nothing but a win from him.”