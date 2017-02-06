Magicians take on Harders Cup XI in exhibition match

Staff Reporter

Lüderitz-More excitement is in store for local footballers as they warm up for the newly introduced Harders Cup, slated for the harbour town of Luderitz.

As part of extending and giving the players more exposure, organisers of the event have decided to rope in top selectors to assist with compilation of the 11 footballers upon completion of the much-anticipated coastal tourney.

The best 11 will be called the Harders XI, and will have an opportunity of a lifetime to play against Premiership giants Tura Magic in an exhibition match on Saturday, April 29 to coincide with the 10th Anniversary of the annual Lüderitz Crayfish Festival.

Founder and chief organiser of the gathering, Tim Ekandjo, says giving the players a chance to pit their skills against one of the country’s top clubs will provide them with much-needed exposure, whilst enhancing their confidence, not only on the field of play but also in life generally.

Such practice also adds value to the new brand of the Harders Cup, which is essential for the stakeholders involved. “We have for now agreed with Tura Magic in principle while the finer details are being finalised,” Ekandjo enthused.

Tura Magic chairman Peter Nakurua says it is a great honour to be chosen from among all other NPL clubs to play against the best Lüderitz has on offer.

He said playing in Lüderitz would expose the club to a new support base, while providing a platform for players to showcase their talent and possibly earn themselves lucrative contracts with the Magicians.“We’re very excited to be part of the 10th anniversary celebrations of the annual Crayfish Festival,” adds Nakurua.

Well-respected local football personality and co-owner of Tura Magic Isaack Hamata is incidentally also a product of the Bucht.

The two-day competition gets underway on March 25th and winner will walk away with a handsome prizeof N$100,000, a first of its kind in this neck of the woods. The runner-up will receive N$50,000 with the third-placed is guaranteed N$20,000. Every participating team will be offered a N$5,000 appearance fee.

Incorporated in the event is the Harders Music bash that will see DJ Alba, S-Man, Heavy K and Gazza entertaining fans on Saturday evening, March 25. Entrance to both the tournament and music event is free of charge.

The Harders Cup is sponsored by Platinum, Standard Bank Namibia, Tafel Lager and Namdeb/Debmarine Gold, Seaflower, Profile Investments, Bronze, Marco Fishing, Ricky Hameva Properties and Naftal Trading.