Katjiukua joins Highlands Park

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-Brave Warriors reliable defender Chris Katjiukua has joined South African premiership outfit Highlands Park following his release by former club Golden Arrows last month.

Brave Warriors coach Ricardo Mannetti has confirmed that Katjiukua has joined compatriots Hendrick Somaeb and Peter Shalulile at Highlands Park. The move was brokered by Brave Warriors legendary midfielder Congo Hindjou.

Katjiukua’s former teammate at Arrows and compatriot Max Mbaeva remains at Arrows. “Chris is a great central defender and it’s pity he was deemed surplus to requirements at Arrows. He was been a good servant of the club but in football nothing is predictable and so he had to move on. I’m glad he found a club and he remains key to our 2019 AFCON qualification goal”, Mannetti said.

The coach added that he is confident Katjiukua will get game time at the PSL strugglers Highlands Park, who are on 15 points from 13 games played and placed 15th on the 16-team log and their next game will be on February 07 at Cape Town City.

“For Gordon (Igesund) to sign him mid-season means a lot. He can add value to the new team and he can help the team avoid the drop. He is such a great reader of the game”

Brave Warriors get Zimbabwe in CHAN Qualifiers

Mannetti also announced that Namibia have been drawn against Zimbabwe in their 2018 CHAN Qualifiers. CAF announced the draw for the 2018 African Nations Championship (CHAN) and the Brave Warriors will play Zimbabwe in the second round with the winner to face either Lesotho or Comoros in the road to Kenya 2018.

The Brave Warriors will host Zimbabwe in the second round of qualifiers on the weekend of 15-16 July, and the second leg in Zimbabwe will be played between 21-23 July 2017.

“We have to up our preparations than the previous times because our players are not active. Intense training will make the situation better. We have to do things out of the box with our training plan and I can only hope for uncompromised support from all stakeholders in this regard,” Mannetti says of the CHAN qualifiers.

The fifth edition of the CHAN tournament will be held in Kenya between January 11 and February 2, 2018.