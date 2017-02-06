Half-naked body found near Von Eck Power Station

Maria Amakali

Windhoek-The half-naked body of an unidentified woman was discovered on Saturday afternoon in a water tank on the mountain behind Von Eck Power Station in Windhoek.

The body was discovered by members of the community, who were hiking around the area at around 16h00 on Saturday, who then alerted the police to the gruesome find.

The corpse was retrieved from the privately owned water tank by the Namibian police yesterday.

According to the police, it is as yet unclear how the woman’s body got into the 4 by 3 metre tank.

“It may be that the woman tried to commit suicide, or that she was killed, then her remains were dumped into the tank,” Nampol spokesperson Deputy Commissioner Edwin Kanguatjivi observed.

The remains of the woman were found in an advanced stage of decomposition, making it difficult for the police to identify her. The police could only determine that the body was that of a female in her late twenties and that she was wearing a T-shirt (colour not known) and unisex underwear.

The cause of her death is yet to be determined, as police investigations are ongoing. A burned out Windhoek vehicle registration plate was also found at or near the scene.

The police are calling on members of the public who are missing or have lost a loved one to visit the mortuary to help identify the corpse found on Saturday.