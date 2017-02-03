Witbooi condemns publication of revenge porn

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-Deputy Minister of Gender Equality and Child Welfare Lucia Witbooi has condemned the trend in publishing revenge pornography, whereby intimate videos are posted on social media platforms after couples break up.

Over the past week Namibian social media was ablaze after a videoclip of a middle-aged woman straddling and fondling her younger lover in an intimate moment went viral.

The footage was recorded by a man named Sakeus Shoolongo, who reportedly leaked the video after he failed to extort money from the woman, who was apparently unaware that Shoolongo was recording her at the time.

“If you’re no longer in a relationship with someone, stop everything that day. It’s unlawful to show videos of a person you were once intimate with,” said Witbooi, who labeled those who leak intimate videos of their ex-partners as “cowards”.

Witbooi said once a relationship ends people must learn to get on with their lives and should concentrate on self-improvement rather than circulating illegal pornographic material on social media in revenge.

“I totally condemn it,” warned the deputy minister, who moreover said she was at a loss for words to describe the seriousness of the abuse. Witbooi commented on the issue in an aside while speaking out against gender based violence in the country.

Days after the leaked video appeared on various social media platforms, Shoolongo was instructed by Norman Tjombe from Tjombe & Elago law firm to publish a retraction on his Facebook page and state the true facts, together with an apology to the woman whom he falsely implicated as the publisher.

Tjombe further noted that Shoolongo had tried to extort money from the woman appearing in the said video by threatening to publish the footage should she not make payment to him.

The video appeared on social media platforms after the woman refused to pay the money. Shoolongo is reported to have blackmailed other women in similar fashion by threatening to publish compromising and embarrassing video footage of them.