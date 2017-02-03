We want back our ancestral land

I am writing this letter to all the Namibians who feel oppressed and not recognized by the current government and its administrations on the issue of land reform.

The current government is deliberately ignoring the call from the indigenous people who are the victims of stolen land and who are calling for the postponement of the submission or contribution to the land bill to be held after the proposed land conference planned for September this year.

This land bill is planned to guide us, lead and to govern us regarding the land reform issues. But the very same people whom the law is promulgated for are the ones calling for the land bill to be shifted until the land conference has taken place.

But the minister is reluctant to respond positively to the request of the indigenous people and real Namibians who have lost land through the barrel of the gun. These are the people who experienced the very first 20th century Genocide.

They were robbed of their land, properties, livestock, culture, language, and they are the same people whose mothers and sisters were raped by those who stole their land who are currently being protected by the present administration.

What is the rush with the tabling of the land bill? Or does it tell us that in reality there is no land conference – we are just being brainwashed by the government to soften our voice and appetite towards the land that we urgently want?

For the Minister of Land Reform to say that the ancestral land is not on the government agenda is provocative and a biased position which seems to benefit the majority who today are on their ancestral lands but keep on benefiting from our ancestral lands through their fake resettlement programme.

Referring to the affected communities as unpatriotic when they request their ancestral lands leaves a lot to be desired about the ability of that minister to hold any public office.

In fact, we want to go back to our ancestral lands, we don’t want these Bantustan settlements created by the colonial regime.

Why is it that when we reject staying in settlement areas created by the colonial regime as Bantustan settlements, and we want our rightful ancestral lands back, then we are seen as promoting the Bantustan system or that we are not being patriotic? Are you not the unpatriotic one at the end of the day?

If all understood the word resettlement and implemented it according to its academic meaning rather than its contaminated political meaning, all of us could have been happy.

However, land has been given as a token of appreciation to those only who participated in the liberation struggle but who neither they nor their ancestors lost land. Their blood waters our freedom, my blood will give back the land to the rightful owners, let’s die fighting.

The time has come for those on the southern border of Oshivelo to stand up against this bias allocation of our land and to instruct the government to immediately stop and freeze the resettlement programme until the land conference has taken place.

Failure to stop the resettlement programme will justify our time to occupy all resettlement farms that are empty until our call is heard. They can equip their NDF and Namibian Police with all arms – let us die fighting for the good cause that we believe in.

My blood will give the ancestral land back to my children and grandchildren after they have killed me for occupying my ancestral land.

If the struggle kids can get what they want, why can’t we also get what we want? If the PLAN fighters could get what they wanted and the law was made in their favour, when are we going to benefit from our plight of equitable land redistribution?

The Affirmative Action Act gives advantage to the formerly disadvantaged black community and in some instance advantage to white women. The War Veterans Act benefits a group of people who participated in the liberation struggle.

When will we hear of an Act for those who lost land during the colonial era? There are just a few hours left for NEEF to be a law that will again disadvantage the white people and give over the benefit they have experienced since 1890. When are we getting our land back from the same people who have benefited and created wealth over the years from our resources?

The land that was taken from our fathers has been made a national programme for equal redistribution, the genocide negotiations are being nationalised, but when will the government craft a law to our benefit and protect us as our government? For how long will our government work against us – do you really deserve to be called our government? I don’t think so and this will constitute the call for “Let’s die fighting” until we get the government that represent our interests and aspirations?

Anything that does not benefit people from the northern Oshivelo gate is called unpatriotic, tribalism, Bantustan but anything that benefits people from the northern cordon fence without people from the southern cordon fence is called nationalism or One Namibia One Nation. We are saying enough is enough of this discrimination. Therefore, I am calling upon our fellow Namibians to come to their original sense that indeed they did not lose any ancestral land, therefore the land must be given to those who really lost their ancestors’ land.

Vetaruhe Kandorozu

A landless Namibian