Tugela Tuyeni memorial matches this weekend

Staff Reporter

Swakopmund-Former football players have dusted off their boots to play in a Tugela Tuyeni memorial tournament at Swakopmund tomorrow, February 4.

Tuyeni, a former Blue Boys, Blue Waters, Civics and national team midfielder, died in a car accident on December 16 last year. Many of his former teammates and opponents were then on holiday and did not make it to his funeral.

His friends have therefore decided to pay tribute to their fallen star in the most befitting and dignifying manner, which is a memorial tournament at his hometown of Swakopmund.

Another memorial match will be played in Windhoek later in the month. The memorial matches have been organised by Aweh Aweh, the social club which he and his friends established after he retired from active football, and Blue Boys, where he started his organised football career.

The exhibition matches are sponsored by MobiPay, the technology company where Tuyeni was employed. Matches will be played at the Mondesa Stadium in Swakopmund and entrance fee is N$10 per person. For more information contact: Costa Khaiseb at 0816806704 and Alfred Ndyenge at 0813232924.

The schedule of the exhibition matches is as follows:

Swakop Secondary School v De Duine Secondary School (12h30)

Aweh Aweh SC v Tugela’s Walvis friends (13h30)

SFC v Blue Boys (15h30)

Aweh Aweh SC v Tugela’s Swakop friends (17h30