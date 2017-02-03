Three nabbed with tusks near Bwabwata

John Muyamba

Rundu-Police in Kavango East have arrested three suspects that were found in possession of three elephant tusks near Andara village, which is a few kilometres west of Bwabwata National Park along the Kavango River.

Deputy Commissioner Willie Bampton said the suspects were arrested after the police received an anonymous tip-off on Wednesday at around 18h00 near Andara in Kavango East Region.

“This suspects were found in possession of three elephant tusks, which are controlled wildlife products, Illegal to have in your possession. We have the suspects in custody and our investigations are ongoing,” said the regional crime investigations coordinator.

The weight and value of the tusks are not yet known and still to be determined.

The suspects, who are residents of Mushangara and Kaku villages in Mukwe district, will make their first appearance in the Rundu court today.

On January 24 the police seized 13 elephant tusks and arrested three suspects found in their possession .

Two Angolans and one Namibian were involved and after a tip-off from the community they were found trying to sell the 13 elephant tusks at Tjova village, Mukwe district, 56 km west of Bwabwata National Park in Kavango East Region.