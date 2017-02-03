Suspension of power not political – NamPower

Kuzeeko Tjitemisa

Windhoek-Namibia’s power utility NamPower has shot down reports claiming the planned suspension of power supply to several villages and local and regional authorities is a political move.

NamPower issued a notice this week notifying affected institutions that provide critical services to arrange for standby generators or alternative arrangements for electricity supply.

Areas to be affected from the //Karas Region include Noordoewer pump station, Kosis town, and the villages Blouwes, Vaalgras, Koichas, Gainachas, Driehoek /Gabis, Uibib, Augaus, Bloedvlei, Wortel, Nomexas, Contancia, Warmbad, among many others.

Towns in the Hardap Region are Maltahöhe, Bethanie, Koës, Gibeon, Kalkrand, Berseba, Tses, Mariental and Rehoboth. Settlements in Khomas Region are Bloukrans, Hatsamas, Kanubeb and Groot Aub.

When asked why only the south is to be affected, NamPower manager of corporate communication and marketing Tangeni Kambangula explained the affected villages and local and regional councils are supplied by NamPower, and they are thus NamPower’s customers.

“A decision to suspend power supply to any customer owing NamPower is in line with the company’s credit policy and debt collection strategy, and this is applied indiscriminately,” she added.

According to Kambangula, NamPower supplies bulk electricity to regional electricity distributors (REDs), mines, NamWater, farms and local authorities (where REDs are not operational) throughout Namibia.

She said that areas such as the north, north-central and the coast are supplied by REDs.

“As stated in our media release, NamPower has been in continuous engagement with the affected parties to settle their outstanding accounts but this exercise did not yield positive results, so the media release thus serves to inform the public that will be affected by the power disconnection.”