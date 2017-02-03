Star of the Week: Finance Minister Calle Schlettwein

Our Star of the Week is Finance Minister Calle Schlettwein who this week read the riot act to what he deemed ‘rotten apples’, or those corrupt officials abusing the system for personal gain.

Schlettwein promised that criminal elements, both in the public service and out, will be severely dealt with to the full extent of the law. Schlettwein also introduced the Tax Incentive Scheme to recover outstanding taxes.

Schlettwein addressed his ministry’s staff and encouraged them to ensure they meet their annual targets, which include improving overall revenue collection and developing a macro-fiscal budgetary framework.

The minister said he will be tabling the 2017/18 National Budget at the beginning of March this year.