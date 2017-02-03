Omusati faces shortage of teachers

Nuusita Ashipala

Outapi-Omusati Governor Erginus Endjala wants more teachers to be appointed and that their appointment be fast-tracked in meeting current economic challenges.

Endjala also urged that the procurement of furniture for schools and approval of school infrastructure be quickened.

“Make sure that where funds allow, infrastructure is provided to schools and furniture procured on time,” said Endjala.

He spoke at the annual principal’s results analysis and strategic planning meeting at Outapi on Monday.

Currently many schools in the Omusati Region are challenged with acquiring qualified teachers due to a lack of accommodation and a lack of basic services such as roads and telecommunications, among others.

Recently there were reports teachers used own resources to procure stationery for learners at their schools.

At the meeting which was aimed at reflecting on the Grade 10 and 12 national examination results, it was resolved English as a subject be tackled at all levels in the region.

Currently, although many learners excel in other subjects English continues to lag behind.

Regional councillors from Omusati also pledged to look into alternatives to improve English at constituency level with the primary aim of improving English at school level.

Endjala also appealed to inspectors and advisory services to minimise the hosting of workshops and to focus on assisting schools.

In addition, the governor appealed to educators to refrain from alcohol abuse, absenteeism and from being romantically involved with learners.

“Your responsibility is not to identify their beauty, yours is to teach them until they pass … I will see what to do with you,” warned Endjala. He assured teachers the region is aware of their plight and vowed to collectively address their problems within the financial limited resources at their disposal.

He appealed to educators to remain committed and dedicated to their work.