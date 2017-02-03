Omusati eyes school of medicine

Loide Jason

Windhoek-Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) together with the University of Ferrara in Italy recently held a consultative meeting at Outapi regarding the establishment of a school of medicine in Omusati Region.

The delegation consisting of the rector of NUST, Dr Tjama Tjivikua, delegates from the University of Ferrara, and the Governor of Omusati, Erginus Endjala, visited the planned site for the school and marked out the ground.

Three senior officials accompanied Tjivikua while regional council officials, including the regional council chairperson Modestus Amutse, accompanied Endjala.

The delegations visited the two-district hospitals at Tsandi and Outapi to assist them to formulate the curriculum of the proposed new school of medicine.

Amutse noted there is a crisis of a shortage of medical doctors in Omusati, which is the reason the region wants a new school of medicine.

“Currently there are about 10 vacant posts of medical doctors in Omusati and if this school idea materialises then we will be lucky to address this crisis,” said Amutse.

He said NUST and the University of Ferrara already signed a memorandum about the establishment of the school of medicine and the land has already been allocated to NUST.

The councillor explained that by his understanding Ferrara would be part of the school in an advisory capacity.

“This school is a campus of NUST that will only train special nurses and will be extended in future to train other professionals such as doctors,” he said.

Amutse explained that when the society has special nurses, patients will need less doctors, and the shortage of medical doctors could be minimised.

“Some district hospitals only have one medical doctor and the patients are not receiving enough attention from single doctors because the queues are too long,” he stressed.

Amutse said Tjivikua assured the delegation NUST is already formulating the curriculum of the proposed medical school.