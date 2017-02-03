Junior councillors ready to develop //Karas

Matheus Hamutenya

Keetmanshoop-Members of the //Karas Junior Regional Council say they are ready to contribute to regional affairs, vowing to be the voice of the voiceless.

The seven elected members, one from each constituency in the region, were endorsed during this year’s first ordinary council meeting at Keetmanshoop on Thursday.

The excited junior councillors expressed gratitude for having been trusted and elected to the positions, and promised to work hard and as a team to carry out their functions.

Ethan-Rade da Rocha, a Grade 12 learner at the Oranjemund Private School, briefly said it’s an honour to be a council member and urged the other members to work tirelessly together in order to carry out their duties.

“I’m very honoured, and I just want to urge my team that we need to work as a team so that we can make this year a success,” he said.

The council members also indicated they will represent the region and their constituencies well, adding they will be the voice of the voiceless.

The //Karas Regional Council chairperson Jan Scholtz offered some words of wisdom and encouragement to his juniors, saying that although they are junior councillors they have an equally important role to play in the region.

“Although you are junior members, your task for the region is no less than that of the political members seated next to you,” he said.

He further said although three of the members will be representing the region in the junior national council, they are all equal and should strive for a common purpose.

“You are all equal and thus should work as a team – no one is bigger than the other,” he said.

The junior councillors were further asked to be at their best behaviour, especially when they are representing the region at national level, to give an example to fellow learners.

They were urged to advocate things that will benefit their fellow youth.

Da Rocha, Pauline Pamuli and Zahida Meinjies were elected as members of parliament to represent the region, while Alexandro van Rooi, Desiderius January, Jonathan Humphries, Kirsty Mulauli are ordinary council members.