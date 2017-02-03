Industry Loop: 2017

2017 should be the year that we stop taking each other for a ride. Everybody has a value attached to their art. If you want me to share my art with your audience, pay me my damn worth. Those stories of negotiating your value and taking forever to settle the negotiated fee should stay in 2016.

What makes it even more unpleasant for an entertainer is when your prize has been negotiated and once the event has passed, the entertainer needs to beg for the rest of the fee to be settled. I find it very rude to have to chase after someone who knows that she/he needs to settle your fee. The weird thing in Namibia is that people get annoyed by you when you enquire about the rest of the fee that needs to be settled. It’s weird.

Not really, think about it. You’re getting angry at me because you owe me money? Or are you getting angry at the fact that I did not forget that you still owe me money?! Like? Ano?!

Its money. Who goes around conveniently forgetting that someone owes them money?! Now really, answer this question for me via Twitter. My handle on Social Media: @naobebsekind. Who goes around conveniently forgetting that someone owes them money?! God will take care of the rest of mati? Nah fam. Nah

Than you find these events organisers that smeer you with those stories of I needed to pay who who, I did not make money at the gate, blah blah blah blah.

Listen, you’re a fool if you think you are going to make money off gate takings in Namibia. If your sole hope is to pay people that made your show work from gate takings, you are wasting people’s time. Nobody in Namibia makes enough money from gate takings to pay for the sound, entertainers, MC, security personnel, VIP goodies, waiters/bartenders, cleaners, transport and accommodation.

Seasoned and reputable event’s organisers will tell you if they DID break even from gate takings, it’s by slight margins. As a matter of fact, the money you make at an event is supposed to set you up for the next event.

Not to pay for the sound, entertainers, MC, security personnel, VIP goodies, waters/bartenders, cleaners, transport and accommodation. I’m not saying do not pay for the above-mentioned. Money for the above-mentioned are supposed to be have been sourced from your investor. You should’ve budgeted for these necessary expenses with funds that are streamlined from a different source.

Now that’s what separates a brilliant and ethical event’s organiser from the rest of the vrot apples. Let 2017 be the year where you settle the rest of the 50% to a fee without the entertainer having to hustle you for something that is duly theirs.

