FNB continues investment in education

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-FNB Namibia recently handed over their financial contribution in support of the Education Excellence Awards, an initiative by the Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture aimed at recognising learners across the country who achieved outstanding academic results at the grade 10 circuit level. This sponsorship forms part of more than N$15 million FNB Namibia has invested in education over the past ten years.

Clara Bohitile, Chairperson of the FNB Namibia Holdings Foundation Trust, delivered an address at the event and expressed her delight at being able to assist through the bank’s Foundation. “FNB Namibia came on board this year with a sponsorship of N$144 000 towards the awards to assist with the good work the Ministry is doing to encourage and motivate learners to reach for greater heights academically. The awards cater for learners at grassroots level and as such demonstrate the spirit of the Harambee Prosperity Plan. By means of our sponsorship FNB Namibia reaffirms our support towards the numerous government development programmes and on different projects country wide, as we strive to fulfill our vision of being “A great Namibian business, creating a better world,” said Bohitile.

FNB Namibia’s support has been split as follows: N$1000 for the overall best candidate in each region; N$600 for the second best overall candidate in each region and N$400 for the third best overall candidate in each region. All learners were paid their cash prizes via the FNB eWallet service – meaning that they received their prizes instantly. “We are super excited about this achievement, as eWallet has been one of our biggest success stories regarding financial inclusion ever since its launch in 2012. EWallet has steadfastly assisted all unbanked citizens with access to banking facilities without a bank account or bank card”, Bohitile said.

She congratulated the winners of the awards on their outstanding achievements and remarkable personal growth. “You have worked hard and today we rejoice with you in your achievements. Our gratitude goes to the parents, principals and teachers for the concerted efforts and support in enhancing the development of the young talents here today, in grooming them for future leadership. I have no doubt that every one of you will excel in your future roles and contribute to the future well-being of society, our nation and the world at large.”