Decomposed body found in Otjiwarongo

Obrein Simasiku

Omuthiya-A decomposed body of a man suspected to have committed suicide was found late on Wednesday afternoon hanging on a blue rope from a tree behind the bushes near Crocodile Ranch and Acacia Park in Otjiwarongo.

Otjozondjupa Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Maureen Mbeha said the body is of an unidentified adult man in the age group 35 to 40 who is light in complexion.

“He was wearing a beige short trousers and a dark green T-shirt, dark brown sandals and red cap. It is suspected he might have committed suicide four to five days ago as the body was found in a decomposed state. We appeal to members of the public who are missing their loved one to visit the Otjiwarongo police mortuary to assist identify the body, as no identification documents or cellphone was found in his possession,” said Mbeha.

She said further they have not received any reports of a missing person, which makes it difficult to trace his identity, and an inquest case has been opened.

In an unrelated case in the Oshikoto Region, a 42-year-old male is suspected of having raped a minor at an unknown time on Wednesday in Tsumeb.

Detective Chief Inspector Edna Nawa said the man, who is an uncle to the three-year-old girl, went to get the little girl from her grandmother’s home at Kuvikiland informal settlement and then took her to the Tsumeb dumpsite where he allegedly had anal sex with the minor.

Nawa said the minor was taken for treatment to Tsumeb State hospital.

The suspect was arrested yesterday and is to appear before the Tsumeb Magistrate’s Court today.