Bob Marley remembered

Sabina Elago

Windhoek-Liquid Events and Chopsi’s Bar present One Love Live Reggae Music Festival celebrating Bob Marley’s birthday weekend starting tonight at Palm Tree Park.

The three day festival celebrates the life and music of the Reggae legend with a live music concert, lecturers, karaoke contests, food, a fashion show, movies and exhibitions. The music concert is featuring Ras Sheehama, the Chopsi’s Bar band, AJ, The Afros, Suzie Eisis, Big Ben, and G.Conscience and DJs such as, Crucial Selekta DJ Shox, DJ Slim, DJ Pierce and Deck Geeks.

According to Crucial Selekta, one of the organisers, the event will also present the reggae dance moves with Taimi, Jamaican Cuisine, Kids Play Area, Arts and Crafts, open mic session by upcoming local artists, One Love Beer Cocktails, Chopsi’s Bar Cocktails and Jamaican Rum Tasting. The festival is on until Sunday night.

A ticket is for all three days and the after party at Chopsi’s Bar and goes for N$100 and N$300 for the VIP Lounge and tickets are available at Chopsi’s Bar.