Toyota kicks of 2017 with new Corolla

To celebrate 50 years of great heritage, Toyota has kicked off the New Year with a sleeker model to augment the model’s iconic status. The upgrades include exterior front- and rear-end refreshments and enhanced interior modifications to give it classier feel.

The small upper grille is flanked by new headlamp clusters, and there is a revised front bumper incorporating a lower grille. The design is further accentuated by the LEDs (Exclusive models). The engine hood has also been raised and the bumper corners have been deeply sculpted to enhance the Corolla’s 3D effect.

To improve passive safety, both VSC and HAC have become standard on 1.6 models and above. Rear styling has been enhanced through the adoption of LED tail lamp clusters (1.8-litre models) and a redesigned chrome garnish that further emphasises the vehicle’s width.

Inside, the instrument panel has been updated with a layered structure that hides joins, along with a redesigned climate control panel and circular air vents.

Audio Touch Screen/DVD increased from 6.1” to 7” (Prestige models).

Other upscale touches in the interior include a piano-black centre-cluster surround and chrome-plated ornamentation.

The engine line-up remains unchanged, featuring a choice of a 1.4 litre D-4D turbodiesel and three petrol engines; a 1.3-litre Dual VVT-i unit, a 1.6-litre Dual VVT-i engine and the 1.8-litre Dual VVT-i unit. All engines are fitted with six-speed manual transmissions.

The 1.3-litre petrol engine is equipped with Dual Variable Valve Timing-intelligent (Dual VVT-i) and a high compression ratio of 11.5:1, which increases the thermal efficiency of the engine. It generates 73kW at 6000rpm and maximum torque of 128Nm at 3800rpm.

A laudable fuel consumption of just 6l/100km is attainable in the combined cycle and CO2 emissions of 139g/km. Profiting from Toyota’s extensive motorsport experience, the small bore, long stroke unit is exceptionally lightweight and compact, improving the vehicle’s power-to-weight ratio. It features a resin-type cylinder head cover and intake manifold, and the intake channel has been streamlined to optimise airflow for improved combustion efficiency.

Dual VVT-i helps boost response levels across the entire rev range by varying the air-fuel intake and exhaust valve timing to suit the conditions at any given time. In addition to improving torque at low and medium engine speeds, the system also reduces emissions and enhances fuel efficiency.

Available with either a six-speed manual or Multidrive S automatic (CVT) transmission and also benefitting from the Dual Variable Valve Timing-intelligent (Dual VVT-i) technology described above, the 1.6 litre Dual VVT-i petrol engine develops 90kW at 6000rpm and a maximum torque of 154Nm at only 5200rpm. When equipped with the manual transmission the unit returns a combined cycle fuel consumption of 6.6l/100 km and generates CO2 emissions of 157g/km.

The 1.8-litre petrol engine is fitted to top-end Corolla models. Benefitting from the Dual Variable Valve Timing-intelligent (Dual VVT-i) technology described above, the 1.8-litre, 16V, DOHC Dual VVT-i petrol engine develops 103kW at 6400rpm, and a maximum torque of 173Nm at 4000rpm. In manual form the 1.8 consumes an average of just 7l/100 km and emits 165g/km. Equipped with the new Multidrive S transmission (CVT), the unit returns a combined cycle fuel consumption of 6.4l/100 km and generates CO2 emissions of only 152g/km.

Employing Toyota’s Optimal Drive technology to maximise performance and driveability whilst minimising fuel consumption and emissions, the 1.4-litre D-4D diesel engine benefits from optimised combustion chamber dimensions and enhanced Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) cooler efficiency to produce 66kW and maximum torque of 205Nm at only 1800 to 2800rpm. Equipped with the standard six-speed manual transmission, the 1.4 D-4D unit returns a combined cycle fuel consumption of 4.5l/100 km and generates CO2 emissions of only 119g/km.

Revised tuning of the CVT transmission delivers shifts that are quicker, crisper and smoother with better matching to engine speed. The CVT also helps generate suitable engine braking when downshifting, including deceleration control that activates the fuel-cut system and holds the pulley ratio to maintain revs and enable easier re-acceleration.

Other changes that reduce noise, vibration and harshness include beading on the front fender liner to reduce turbulence inside the wheel housing, a thicker inner silencer for the dash panel and a denser material for the floor insulation.