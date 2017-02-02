The new Mitsubishi Triton is out

Staff Reporter

Mitsubishi Motors has introduced a completely redesigned Mitsubishi Triton. The 2017 model, the fifth in the Colt/Triton lineage, is the most advanced pick-up ever to be developed by Mitsubishi with its balanced combination of true SUV-like road manners with heavy-duty workhorse capabilities.

The new Mitsubishi Triton arrives on local shores after being comprehensively redesigned while retaining those highly-rated features that made previous models extremely popular.

“From the onset, the brief to designers and engineers was to maintain the essence of the Triton, but also to improve on aspects of ride, handling and comfort to create a truly SUV-like experience from behind the wheel. The team has certainly complied and has earned the new Triton the signature of Sport Utility Truck among owners, dealers and within the company,” says Nic Campbell, General Manager at Mitsubishi Motors South Africa.

Engineers have improved 185 key areas of the Triton, compared to its predecessor, ranging from deepening and reinforcing the loading bay, revising the shape of the bonnet for aerodynamic efficiency and refining the driving position for improved in-vehicle visibility and comfort.

Other famous elements such as the distinct J-line between the cabin and the load bay have been reworked for benchmark interior space. This is immediately apparent to all passengers, particularly those seated in the back of the double-cab models.

The design is further enhanced by the addition of chrome accents around the front driving lights, grille and flush-mounted door handles. Newly designed side steps and 17” alloy wheels with an eye-catching multi-spoke design, complete the striking series of updates.

The combined engineering effort, which has radically improved the new Triton over its predecessor, is perhaps most evident inside the cabin, which was purposely shaped to mirror the same level of comfort and convenience as Mitsubishi’s range of SUV-models and iconic Pajero.

Getting in and out of the new Triton is not only much easier, but sitting behind the steering wheel feels more natural thanks to a commanding driver position offering improved visibility over the front of the vehicle. The driver has the benefit of a new dashboard with easy-to-clean surfaces chosen for practicality. Range-specific features on the new model include an intuitive touchscreen infotainment system with Bluetooth connectivity and USB audio input as well as the keyless push-button Stop/Start system.

The driver is made to feel at home thanks to cruise control, dual-zone auto air-conditioning, a reverse camera, an electrically adjustable driver’s seat, tilt and telescopic steering wheel adjustment and leather upholstery, to name but a few of the standard creature comforts.

The Mitsubishi Triton is fitted with a next-generation aluminium block four-cylinder turbo-diesel engine. The new engine offers the ideal combination of a fast spooling turbocharger with an unconventionally low compression ratio of 15.5:1 which aids responsive torque delivery at low engine speeds.

The 2.4 MIVEC engine features an all-aluminium cylinder block construction with reinforced steel piston sleeves for durability and an integrated common rail direct injection system. This engine weighs 30 kg less than its predecessor, instilling Triton with nimbler and safer handling.

This new free-revving engine delivers significantly more power and drastically less vibration thanks to new mounting points on the chassis. Power delivery is rated at 133 kW at 3 500 rpm with torque peaking at 430 Nm at 2 500 rpm. Fuel consumption is rated at 7.6 litres per 100 km in a combined cycle.

The new 2.4 MIVEC turbo-diesel delivers power to the rear (2H), or all wheels (4H if 4×4) through the choice of a shorter-shifting six-speed manual gearbox, or a five-speed automatic transmission.The new Triton Double Cab enters the market with a starting price of N$500 000 and all models are introduced with a 5-year/90 000km service plan and 3-year/100 000km manufacturer’s warranty