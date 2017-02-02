SARDC shares snapshots of its meetings

George Sanzila

Windhoek-Speaker of the National Assembly, Professor Peter H. Katjavivi, who is also the Chairperson of the Southern African Research and Documentation Centre (SARDC), has revealed some of the outcomes of the latter’s recent board meeting.

The organization, which has disseminated research information on a myriad of pertinent issues including infrastructure, energy, trade, agriculture, gender, water resources and climate change, held its board meeting in Windhoek from Monday to Tuesday to review its progress.

Among subjects enjoying priority currently is the illicit financial flows out of Africa which will soon form part of a rich existing database.

At the meeting it was resolved that the organisation should work closely with the executive organs of governments to help fast-track the implementation of policies and protocols agreed to.

The board brainstormed on issues to be considered for its 2018 to 2020 Strategic Plan in conformity with the African Union’s Agenda 2063 “The Africa we want.”

According to Katjavivi, SARDC has the capacity to drive the implementation of key regional, continental and international development plans.

“With the experience and records of the past 32 years, SARDC is well positioned to play a catalytic role in providing support to SADC member states during the implementation of regional policy agreements,” said Katjavivi.

The board that aspires to become a regional knowledge-based powerhouse in SADC and beyond, further agreed to capacitate institutes that make up the organisation with adequate staff, and revive its regional internship programme for young professionals. It was also announced Munetsi Madakufamba replaces Phillis Johnson as the new executive director of SARDC, with the introduction of Godfrey Madaraka Nyerere, youngest son of the founding patron and former founding President of the Republic of Tanzania, H.E. Mwalimu Nyerere as a new board member.

SARDC is an independent regional knowledge resource center established in 1985 based in Harare, Zimbabwe. The institution produces research and information that aids development policies in southern Africa, focusing on 15 SADC member states in partnership with several research institutes that make up the body.

SARDC consists of 12 board members from various countries and disciplines and over 35 staff members who make up the secretariat.

• George Sanzila works as a Chief Information Officer for the Division of Research, Information, Publications and Editorial Services at the National Assembly.