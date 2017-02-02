Oshiwambo Bible translations project launched

The new Oshiwambo Bible translations project started on January 15 in Ondangwa. The translations are jointly undertaken by the bible societies of Namibia and Angola, with support from the bible societies in Finland, Germany, The Seed Company and Every Tribe Every Nation.

According to Natasja Rust of the Bible Society of Namibia, the need for new translations of the Oshiwambo Bible into the Oshikwanyama and Oshindonga dialects was identified by the Bible Society of Namibia and leaders from various churches.

“The final team of seven translators and one project leader were selected in December 2016 and represents the ELCIN, Catholic and Anglican churches. This project will last an estimated 12 years before it is completed,” said Rust.