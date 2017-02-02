No panic over Meroro’s weight – Tobias

Otniel Hembapu

Windhoek-Namibia’s boxing promoter Nestor Tobias yesterday brushed off any concerns or panic over the weight of boxer Vikapita ‘Beast Master’ Meroro, saying there should be no worries about reports that Meroro was overweight during yesterday’s pre-fight medical weigh in.

The African News Agency (ANA) yesterday reported that the Namibian veteran boxer was given a clean bill of health as far as his pre-fight medicals were concerned, but was however slightly overweight.

ANA did not however indicate the exact figure Meroro clocked during the pre-fight medical weigh-in but Tobias was quick to steer clear of any confusion or panic, saying with pre-fight medical weigh-ins it is usually normal for boxers to be a bit overweight but come Friday he will clock the required weight limit.

“It’s totally normal at this stage for Meroro to be a bit overweight because it was just the pre-fight medical weigh-in and not the official weigh-in, which is on Friday.

Internationally, the norm is that a boxer should at least be 1.5% overweight during pre-fight medical weigh-ins but from there on he should make sure he hits the required weight limit. There is really no need to panic or get worried because he will definitely reach the required weight come Friday. I mean a guy as big as Meroro, how would one expect him to hit the required limit just like that? He’s a big guy,” said Tobias.

The Namibian takes on South African boxer Kevin Lerena in a cruiserweight 10-rounder and the official weigh-in for the Golden Gloves-staged tournament is on Friday at Emperors Palace, with the actual bonanza taking place on Saturday. – Additional info: African News Agency (ANA)