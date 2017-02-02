Iimbondi joins Mochudi Centre Chiefs in Botswana

Otniel Hembapu

Windhoek-Brave Warriors and Namibia Premiership reigning champions Tigers’ influential midfield kingpin Absalom Iimbondi has joined Botswana Premier League (BPL) side Mochudi Centre Chiefs.

New Era Sport understands that Iimbondi, popularly known as Kamutyasha, will be with the Botswana outfit until June this year.

Due to the dormancy of the Namibia Premier League (NPL), the move is aimed at giving him much needed game time and exposure in a more competitive league such as the BPL. Iimbondi is the NPL’s reigning Player of the Season, Players Player of the Season and is also Tigers’ Player of the Season.

Confirming Iimbondi’s arrival, Mochudi Centre Chiefs yesterday took to their social media pages and website to welcome the highly skillful Namibian international midfielder.

The club posted the following welcoming message on social media: “Our new man from Namibia… Absalom Iimbondi captain from Tigers SC who is the current Namibian Player of the season, Namibian Players Player of the season And Tigers Player of the season brings a new dimension to our team. An attacking midfielder cum winger has impressed so far at training.”

Iimbondi’s departure was received with mixed emotions by Tigers’ highly-respected veteran gaffer Brian Isaacs, who said Iimbondi’s exit would definitely leave a huge void.

“Definitely his departure leaves us with a huge gap to fill as he was more than a player to us as a club – as our captain he was very influential in terms of uplifting the team on and off the pitch and was equally instrumental in guiding Tigers to their first ever league title in independent Namibia. But as a coach, one also has to look at this move as positive because it will accord him some game time and also for him to play in a much more professional set-up,” said the veteran mentor.

He added: “I mean Absalom is a talented young player and this move will be great for him. He too has a career and life, so it would have been very unfair for us to keep him here while there’s a club that can offer him game time and exposure. Anyway, there’s no football in Namibia at the moment, so it’s a great move.”