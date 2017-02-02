Chinese tycoon arrested at airport

Kuzeeko Tjitemisa

Windhoek-Multimillionaire Chinese businessman Jack Huang, who is believed to be politically well-connected, was yesterday arrested at Hosea Kutako International Airport on allegations of tax evasion.

Huang is the founder of Namibia China Loving Heart organization, a charity which gives scholarships to needy Namibians to go and study medicine and other fields at universities in China.

Inspector-General of the Namibian Police, Lieutenant-General Sebastian Ndeitunga confirmed the arrest to New Era late yesterday afternoon, saying Huang was taken into custody between 10am and 11am as he tried to board an Air Namibia flight to Angola.

“Yes I can confirm that Huang was arrested at the airport earlier today (Wednesday) and he was transported by the police to Windhoek,” he said.

Huang arrived in Namibia as a businessman in 2001 at the invitation of the government after a delegation of the then Ministry of Trade had visited his textile factory in South Africa.