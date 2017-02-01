Standard Bank introduces new student account

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-At the opportune time when students are gearing up to register at their respective institutions of higher learning, Standard Bank has announced the Pioneer Account, that is specifically intended to cater for the needs of students.

The new Pioneer Account is tailored specifically to partner with students and give them access to banking as a whole, while building in specific solutions that speak to their day to day needs while succeeding in their academic life.

“As an organisation we build our success on being customer-centric and as such we continue to offer solutions to our valued customers that truly meet their needs and enable them to succeed. The Pioneer Account takes the vital components into consideration that truly matter to you as a student – low cost and the ease of banking on your devices,” stated Standard Bank’s Head of Personal and Business Banking Mercia Geises.

“As a bank we understand the hustle that students undergo on a daily basis when it comes to getting their books, managing their personal finances, being able to transact effortlessly and the convenience of meeting day to day needs such as getting stationery, food on campus and much needed airtime to call their friends and relatives. So it goes without saying that the Standard Bank Pioneer Account is definitely a must have for students because we give them value for their money,” Geises emphasised.

“We want our Pioneer Account holders to be able to save as much as possible and only spend on their essential needs, and as such the account comes with 10 free ATM withdrawals at Standard Bank ATMS countrywide, free cash deposits, as well as free balance enquiry and mini statements on Cellphone Banking, Internet Banking and the Standard Bank App,” she further stated.

This revolutionary account truly layers into the life of the Namibian student as it provides even more value by giving N$50.00 worth of shopping (at selected retailers), or airtime, or electricity with their first deposit into the account.

To qualify for this account, one only needs to be a registered student at a recognised tertiary institution and should be between the ages of 18 to 30 years old.

“Look out for the Standard Bank team at your respective tertiary institutions or visit our branches to sign up for the Pioneer Account that will ensure you are moving forward,” says Geises.