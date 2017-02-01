Standard Bank awards top performers

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-Steadfast in its resolve to invest in academic excellence, Standard Bank recently collectively awarded an exceptional group of 84 learners and 28 schools with N$280 000 for their hard work.

The handovers were recently conducted during the annual prize-giving ceremony for the Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture. The prize-giving ceremony often sees the private sector rewarding those who excelled during the previous Junior Secondary Certificate (JSC) and Namibia Senior Secondary Certificate (NSSC) examinations.

“Allow me to epitomize three key words of this prestigious prize-giving ceremony: Hard Work, Perseverance and Breaking Barriers to pass with flying colours. These are the traits with which most of our Namibian learners are being celebrated for today,” Standard Bank’s acting head of marketing and corporate social investment custodian, Sigrid Tjijorokisa, said during the handover.

Tjijorokisa explained the handovers were being done under the “Investing in Academic Excellence,” project, which was launched by the bank in 2010, and is aimed at enhancing the academic performance at schools in all the 14 regions.

The project is incentive-driven and rewards the top three best performing Grade 10 and Grade 12 learners in each region with a cash prize. The school with the overall top performing Grade 10 and Grade 12 learners in each region also receive a cash prize from Standard Bank.

The top performer in each region for both Grade 10 and 12 received N$4 000, while the first runner-up received N$3 000 and the second runner-up received N$2 000. The school of the top performer in each region received N$1 000. Over the course of five years Standard Bank has ploughed a total of N$1.3 million into education.

“I have no doubt that today’s award ceremony will encourage our learners across Namibia to aim for excellence at all times. And I also believe that all our prize winners will be ambassadors of their respective regions and will continue to do us proud, by one day becoming great leaders in the respective fields. We are really proud of you and confident that your role in the future will contribute to the enhancement of our economy and in turn our people,” Tjijorokisa said.

Besides the cash prizes that were awarded, Tjijorokisa also announced Standard Bank would be awarding bursaries to three deserving learners this year.

Erich Tsauseb who received 42 points, Samira Alex who received 52 and Andreas Shiimi, are among a total of seven learners who will be receiving bursaries from the bank this year. The total value of bursaries for these seven students currently amounts to over N$500 000 for this academic year.