Seaman drowns at sea near Lüderitz

Tuulikki Abraham

Lüderitz-Lüderitz residents are mourning the death of 58-year-old Johannes Engelbrecht, a seaman at the harbour town who drowned at sea on Sunday at 18h00 at Hottentots Bay Point.

It is believed the deceased and his colleagues cast their crayfish nets into the sea and while they were waiting for the nets to fill up with lobsters a strong wind gushed over them and capsized their dingy boat, which resulted in Engelbrechcht’s death.

The body of the deceased was recovered by the other fishermen in surrounding waters.

The //Karas Regional Commander Commissioner Rudolf Isak confirmed the incident on Monday, saying the deceased’s next of kin have been informed. A post-mortem will be conducted to determine the cause of death.