Schlettwein to attend German-African Business Summit in Nairobi

Staff reporter

Windhoek-Finance Minister, Calle Schlettwein will represent Namibia at the third German-African Business Summit scheduled for Nairobi, Kenya next week, the German Embassy has confirmed. In a statement yesterday, the Embassy said Schlettwein will be joined by, amongst others, the German Federal Ministers of Economic Affairs and Energy as well as the Minister of International Cooperation and Development.

The two-day summit, scheduled to start next week Wednesday, offers the unique opportunity to network with senior managers of German and African companies and decision-makers from politics and the political administration from Germany and sub-Sahara Africa.

The German-African Business Summit is being co-organised by the sub-Saharan Africa Initiative of German Business (SAFRI) (which is jointly funded by the German-African Business Association, the Federation of German Industries, the Federation of German Wholesale, Foreign Trade and Services and the Association of German Chambers of Commerce and Industry) and the Delegation of German Industry and Commerce in Kenya.

More than 50 business leaders, mostly from Germany, have also confirmed their participation.

The conference will be held in Africa for the first time. The first German-African Business Summit took place in Berlin in September 2015 and provided some 400 participants from the worlds of business and politics from Germany and Africa the opportunity to discuss Africa’s prospects and potential and to make new contacts.

The conference is supported by the Federal Government (Federal Foreign Office, the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy, the Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development and the Federal Ministry of Finance).