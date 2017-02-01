SBS Namibia offers recognised and certified NQA degrees and certificates  

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-Media statements about Namibian students being left hanging by education institutions both locally and internationally are very troubling. Recently, as many as 2 000 students saw their pursuit of a recognised degree go up in smoke as the Namibian Qualifications Authority (NQA) would not recognise certain academic institutes and their qualifications. This is a major problem as Namibians determined to get an education get duped into paying fees for degrees that have no meaning and no standing with prospective employees, as they are not officially recognised. The NQA is even now going so far as to publish a booklet with a list of the accredited institutions.

One of the academic institutions who combats this and offers genuine certifications and accreditations is the Southern Business School Namibia. Its qualifications are recognised by the Namibian Qualifications Authority (NQA). The NQA is committed to the promotion of quality education and training in Namibia through the development and management of a comprehensive and flexible National Qualifications Framework (NQF).

Albin Jacobs, Director of the Southern Business School of Namibia explains; “Education is vital for a nation and its youth. It opens doors that were closed before and provides a country with the academic and intellectual foundation to move forward.” This can only happen if the Institutions that offer courses, diplomas and degrees are controlled, monitored and certified. Through the NQA this is highly regulated. SBS Namibia offers its students the reward of a recognised qualification after the hard work and sacrifice these students have invested into attaining their degrees. Of course there are other reputable organisations like University of Namibia and the Namibian University Science & Technology (NUST) which do the same. These are not the organisations to be wary of.

In Namibia, like in other African nations the youth are always told that education is the key to a better way of life. This is certainly the case, but only if the hard work and dedication which the students put in is rewarded with a qualification that is recognised, accepted and respected by the regulators and ultimately by potential employers. As so often, youngsters and aspiring professionals need to heed the saying ‘Buyer beware’ when it comes to education, much like in the rest of life. Simply enrolling at an Institute and paying large sums of money for a course does not guarantee a recognised or quality qualifications. The advice therefore is, is do your homework and ensure that the academic institution, like SBS Namibia, is recognised by the Namibian Qualifications Authority (NQA). This ensures that the students can be confident that their investment in their education will not lead to disappointment as has happened recently.

The Southern Business School of Namibia is a Private Higher Education Institution providing distance education, development programmes and short learning programmes. Distance learning is difficult at the best of times, especially in a country as vast and sparsely populated as Namibia.

The Government is not in a position to provide an opportunity for everyone to access tertiary education. Therefore, there is a system in place to ensure that public and private institutions provide tertiary education within a framework of quality that is assured through various government and industry bodies.

SBS Namibia is accredited in South Africa and recognised by the NQA in Namibia. All qualifications go through a stringent process that requires compliance to academic quality, institutional and professional standards.