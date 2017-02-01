NWR senior managers sign performance agreements

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-Namibia Wildlife Resorts (NWR) has followed in the footsteps of President Hage Geingob by signing performance agreements with its senior managers. Prior to the start of its financial year (1 November 2016 – 31 October 2017) each senior manager underwent training at PricewaterhouseCoopers (PWC) aimed at sensitising them on the importance of performance agreements and what role they play in helping organisations achieve their goals.

The introduction of the agreements brought about a renewed sense of excitement within staff members as set targets have become the order of the day. Senior managers have also began rolling out the agreements within their respective departments with the aim of creating a cohesion of what is required of them and their subordinates.

It is positive to note that during the tenure of Zelna Hengari, NWR’s Managing Director, a lot of milestones have been achieved. However, with the commencement of the current Board, it was strongly believed that performance agreements needed to be introduced to align what the Board expected from her and the rest of the company.

It is important to note that one of the challenges that most organisations face when introducing performance agreements is the buy in from staff members as most times its seen as a punitive measure that management introduces to get rid of them.

Hengari totally differs with this and believes that, “the agreements should be viewed as a tool that encourages performance within the organisation. I am urging those that are yet to sign theirs to see the positive in this exercise as it can only serve to benefit us all in the long run. I am already encouraged by the fact that, those that have signed them are showing reassuring results within their respective departments”.