NDCN launches Disability Annual Monitoring Report

Kuzeeko Tjitemisa

Windhoek-The National Disability Council of Namibia (NDCN) has launched the Disability Annual Monitoring Report that will require government offices, ministries, agencies, the private sector, and local and regional authorities to submit a yearly report on how they have mainstreamed disability issues.

Launching the report yesterday, NDCN chairperson Tobias Mwaudikange said the council is in the process of writing letters to all government offices, ministries and agencies to inform and request them to submit their reports before the due date, which is the end of April this year.

He said other entities are required to download a copy of the Disability Annual Monitoring Report from the council website www.ndcn.com.na .

According to Mwaudikange, the NDCN has to report to the National Assembly and information extracted from all the reports will be compiled into the final Disability Council report to be submitted to the august house.

He said the monitoring report is as per the provision of Section 3 (a) of the Council Act No. 26 of 2004, which stipulates that the council monitors the implementation of the National Policy on Disability by various offices, ministries and agencies of government.

Meanwhile, according to the 2011 Namibia Statistics Agency (NSA) Disability Report released last year, the number of persons living with disabilities has increased from 42,932 in 1991, to 85,567 in 2001 and 98,413 in 2011.

This was the first time the NSA released an in-depth report on persons with disabilities using data from the 2011 Population and Housing Census.

The report states there were more females at 51,125 than males at 48,288 living with disabilities.

Of the 98,413 persons with disabilities, 18,090 had physical impairments and 16,189 had visual impairment.

With regard to the marital status of people living with disabilities the report says 47 percent of the population aged between 15 years and above were never married.

According to the report, the proportion of persons with disabilities who were in a consensual union has increased from 6.2 percent in 2001 to 10.3 percent in 2011.

The report also showed that 62.4 percent of households of persons with disabilities had no toilet facilities. This situation is more prevalent in rural areas with 78.9 percent, compared to urban areas with 25.6 percent.