Kamati elected Unam Parley speaker

Pinehas Nakaziko

Windhoek-The 21-year-old student and columnist, Abraham Vincent Kamati, was last Friday elected as the new Speaker of the Student Parliament of the University of Namibia (Unam) Hifikepunye Pohamba Campus in Ongwediva.

Kamati is a final year student teacher. As Speaker he will be enforcing parliament rules and standing orders, which are determined by the student parliament. “I will be providing guidance and direction to parliamentarians on issues under discussion. I will also be expected to provide a legal framework on issues to ensure they are in tandem with the Constitution as well as the University Act and its statues,” says Kamati, adding that he will also represent the Student Representative Council (SRC) at various platforms on matters which require legal interpretations.

“I will furthermore be the chairperson of the Disciplinary Committee that may be constituted should any charge be pressed against any member of the SRC congress,” he says.

Kamati adds that he couldn’t believe being selected among thousands of students, although he was present when people were doing the selection. “I think I am born to be a leader, but honestly, it came as a surprise as people were many. I feel much trusted by fellow students that elected me to represent them.”

He promises not to disappoint his fellows. “I was excited to such an extent that I couldn’t express my happiness. I almost jumped sky high when my name was announced.”

Kamati attended lower school at Engoyi Combined School in the Onyaanya Circuit in Oshikoto Region. After completing primary education, he went on to continue his senior education at Uukule Senior Secondary School in Onyaanya, where he joined the student leadership in 2013.

“I served on the Learners Representative Council (LRC), for public relations. I was told to join the council by my life skills teacher, Helena Indongo Nakanyala. From there I have been very clear about leadership,” he says.