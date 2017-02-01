‘Falsely accused’ man commits suicide

Selma Ikela

Windhoek-A man killed himself after he was allegedly wrongfully accused of stealing a wallet.

A suicide note was found in a trouser pocket of a man whose body was found at an advanced stage of decomposition in the bushes on the western side of Rocky Crest on Monday afternoon at 17h35.

The note read: “You accused me wrongly for stealing your wallet.”

Namibia police spokesperson Chief Inspector Kauna Shikwambi said the male body was discovered after a member of the public who was fetching wood in the area came across the corpse.

”Suicide is suspected because the head of the victim was still hanging on a rope from the tree,” stated Shikwambi.

She said the victim’s relatives are unknown and she called on anyone who is missing a loved one to visit the police mortuary to help identify the deceased.

City Police spokesperson Fabian Amukwelele added the man was dressed in black jeans and a navy blue jersey.

Another dead body was found near Flamingo Road in Hochland Park yesterday morning. It is also suspected the deceased had committed suicide.

Shikwambi said a member of the public walking towards town from Hochland Park came across somebody who was hanging from shoelaces from a tree. The deceased had scrawled on the ground.

The unknown deceased male was dressed in blue jeans, a Manchester T-shirt and black shoes.

“Once again, anyone missing a loved one is requested to visit the police mortuary for identification purposes,” said Shikwambi.