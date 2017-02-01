Build Together beneficiaries default on loans

Obrein Simasiku

Omuthiya-Some beneficiaries of the 75 low-cost housing units constructed under the Build Together scheme in Grootfontein have defaulted on their housing payments, which prevents other housing applicants from being accorded the same opportunity.

The Grootfontein Municipality says Build Together housing loans are issued under a revolving trust account whereby others could also be granted loans for the same purpose.

Non-repayment of loans will lead to funds being depleted and eventually bringing the project to a standstill.

The loans are expected to be paid back over a maximum period of 20 years.

The municipality last year March availed free erven to vulnerable members of the community and a cash sum of N$40 000 each to a group of 75 residents to construct houses under the Build Together project that had been dormant at the town. It was announced during the re-launch of the project by the Deputy Minister of Urban and Rural Development, Derek Klazen, amidst an outcry over the need for affordable housing after it was shelved a few years ago when the National Mass Housing Project was introduced.

Despite these setbacks the municipality’s spokesperson Luke Salomo said the project is progressing well with most of the beneficiaries having already started with construction of their houses.

“It is only a handful people that have not started, but we are optimistic that during the course of the year they will definitely start building. We are not going to sit idle and let go of the people whose plots are not developed. Council will take it upon itself to reallocate that portion to someone who is next on the list,” cautioned Salomo.

Salomo further called upon the recipients to honour their contractual obligation of payments, towards the effectiveness of the project.