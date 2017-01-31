New careers commence at Nedbank

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-Chukwuemeka ‘Chumi’ Ogbonna – Strategy Execution Manager

Chumi has joined Nedbank as the Strategy Execution Manager. He is responsible for the execution of business projects and the streamlining of processes and systems to facilitate strategy execution and alignment.

Prior to Nedbank, he worked as a Supply Chain Consultant at Diageo South Africa. A former University of Cape Town Graduate School of Business MBA student, Chumi also possesses a BCom Economics Undergraduate qualification, a Postgraduate in Entrepreneurship and various qualifications in Strategic Management.

Freddie Hambeleleni Elifas – Head: Stakeholder Engagement

Freddie is Nedbank’s newly appointed Head: Stakeholder Engagement. In this role, she will be responsible for implementing the Nedbank Stakeholder engagement policy which includes identifying, understanding, responding to and managing stakeholder needs and expectations. Prior to this role, she worked as the Head: Private Banking at Nedbank for the past 10 years. She is a former Under Secretary at the Ministry of Home Affairs and also previously worked at the Ministry of Health as a Health Information System Control Officer. She has a Masters Degree in Science & Economics from the University of Wales in the UK, a Degree in Demography from the University of Cardiff and a Postgraduate Diploma in Statistics from the Cardiff University College also in the UK.

Ingrid Zahradnicky – Branch Manager: Swakopmund

Ingrid has been appointed as Nedbank’s Branch Manager for Swakopmund. In this role, she will be responsible for managing and enabling branch staff to deliver excellent client service with the aim to increase revenue in the branch. She will also be responsible for managing branch processes and procedures in order to ensure compliance and to reduce risk. Ingrid started her career at Nedbank back in 2003 as a Teller and has been a Branch Administrator for the past nine years. Under her belt of qualifications is a Management Development Programme through the University of Stellenbosch. Prior to Nedbank, she worked for a competitor bank.

Christoffer Chipeio – Area Manager: Central Namibia & Personal Loans

Christoffer has been appointed as Nedbank’s Area Manager: Central Namibia & Personal Loans. From an Area Management perspective, he will amongst others be accountable for managing the Nedbank central branch distribution network. His role also incorporates driving financial effectiveness within the centrall branch network, operational risk management and enhancing client experience through community transformation and development.

From a Personal Loans perspective, he will be responsible for optimising client service, branch business operations and growing the Nedbank business. He has worked for Nedbank since 2003 and has held the positions of Insurance Risk Analyst, Legal Advisor, as well as Head: Legal, Governance & Compliance. Christoffer is a Windhoek High Court admitted Legal Practitioner with an LLB from the University of Stellenbosch.

He has also graduated from a Management Development Programme with the University of Stellenbosch and has a Diploma in Compliance Management which includes money laundering control and corporate governance.