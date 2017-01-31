RESPONSE TO A STORY IN THE NEW ERA NEWSPAPER ON THE 24 JANUARY 2017.

The Story is titled: “Lack of funds halts borehole drilling in the Nehale Lya Mpingana Constituency” in Oshikoto Region, it further stated that this project was made possible with the assistance of the Ministry of Poverty Eradication which last year which donated N$600, 000 after the Regional Governor Henock Kankoshi had requested support.

Response: The Ministry would like to rectify information pertaining to the drilling of the boreholes in the Nehale Lya Mpingana Constituency. The Ministry of Poverty Eradication and Social Welfare responded to the request for assistance by the Oshikoto Regional Council for funding to drill the boreholes for the Nehale Lya Mpingana Constituency by committing N$ 364,607-80 to drill a maximum of two boreholes based on the quotations provided to the Ministry at the time of the request.

The Ministry committed to make payment for the work done, on invoice basis and upon certification of work done by the Oshikoto Region Council.

