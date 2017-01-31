Query: When is the Ministry of Mines and Energy considering the termination and removal of the moratorium on the application of new exploration licences for Nuclear Fuel Minerals?

Response: The Ministry of Mines and Energy announces the withdrawal of reservation of any area in Namibia from any prospecting operations and mining operations in respect of nuclear fuel minerals in, on or under such area (the lifting and termination of the moratorium on new applications for explorations licenses in respect of nuclear fuel minerals).

During March 2016, the Minister of Mines and Energy made a submission to Cabinet requesting it to consider and approve the termination and removal of the moratorium on the application of new exploration licences for Nuclear Fuel Minerals.

Cabinet approved the request and after due process, notice no. 41, Gazette No. 3803 of 15 March 2007 has accordingly been withdrawn by Government Gazette No. 6197 of 15 December 2016, Notice number 299.

