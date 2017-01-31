I’m not interested in football positions – Nanyemba

Carlos Kambaekwa

Windhoek-Namibia Premiership League management committee member Lukas Nanyemba says he has absolutely no interest in occupying any position in the leadership of domestic football.

The astute football administrator’s official pronouncement on the matter comes hot on the heels of widespread speculation that the former Tigers FC official has his eyes firmly fixed on the Namibia Premiership (NPL) chairmanship.

Reports have been doing the rounds that Nanyemba is working in cahoots with Namibia Football Association (NFA) president Frans Mbidi in an effort to unseat charismatic NPL chairman Johnny “JJD” Doeseb.

The reported move has been described as a plot to pave the way for mooted amendments to the NFA statutes that would allow Mbidi to vie for a second term.

“It’s a great pity that my name has been dragged into these politics and mudslinging, but I’ve absolutely no ambition to stand for any position within the football structures, let alone becoming the NPL chairman,” says Nanyemba.

Nanyemba has also refuted claims that he is no longer a member of the country’s flagship league (NPL) management committee (MC) after his club Tigers wrote a letter to the league authorities demanding his withdrawal from the MC with immediate effect.

“I was never sent or recommended by Tigers to serve on the MC. I went there in my own capacity and was duly elected to serve on the management committee – hence as we talk now, I still consider myself as a member of the MC.”

Furthermore, Nanyemba made a humble plea to those jostling for positions within the football family to refrain from dragging the names of innocent members along with their aspirations.