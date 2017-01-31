French to assist in water pipeline study

The French G2C Engineering company representatives that are to undertake studies on Namibia’s main water supply pipes to detect leakage points arrived in Windhoek on Saturday.

G2C Engineering CEO Christian Laplaud, accompanied by the French Ambassador to Namibia, Jacqueline Bassa-Mazzoni, yesterday met with the Minister of Agriculture, Water and Forestry, John Mutorua, the CEO of NamWater, Dr Vaino Shivute, and senior officials of the Directorate of Water Supply.

The envisaged project, initiated by Bassa-Mazzoni, will see the French government funding a study that will look at the numerous expensive and extensive pipelines of NamWater to identify leaks along the pipelines.

The studies will be carried out on the Von Bach-Windhoek, Omatako-Von Bach and Naute-Keetmanshoop water pipes. Laplaud is expected to leave the country on Saturday.

In the photo, the Director of the FNCC and Counsellor for Cooperation at the French Embassy, Patrick Portes-Gagnol, Deputy Permanent Secretary of Water and Forestry Abraham Nehemia, France’s Ambassador to Namibia, Jacqueline Bassa-Mazzoni, G2C Engineering CEO Christian Laplaud and NamWater CEO Dr Vaino Shivute.