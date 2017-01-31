FNB is named Bank of the Year by the Banker magazine

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-FNB Namibia has once again been named as the winner of the ‘Bank of the Year” award in Namibia, as announced by The Banker Magazine in London.

Sarel van Zyl, CEO of FNB Namibia was delighted with the achievement and said: “We have once again won this prestigious award, and I would like to thank every FNB employee for their hard work, professionalism, commitment and constantly delivering their best – ensuring that we remain the best bank, and continue to create a better world not only for our customers but the community in which we operate.

These awards confirm what we know to be true – FNB Namibia is a great bank!”

FNB Namibia’s Treasurer, Michelle van Wyk, who received the award in London, said that the award not only proved the bank’s commitment to all stakeholders but to the country in general.

“Our national Harambee Prosperity Plan also talks about improving performance and service delivery and being respected and trusted in the international community. This international award shows that we are a player on the global stage – a player to be reckoned with. Thank you to everyone who continually contributes to ensure FNB’s outstanding level of service to all our stakeholders.”