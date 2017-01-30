Two boys thrown into pond and raped

Staff Reporter

Windhoek-Two boys were thrown into a pond and then raped by men at Khorixas on Friday afternoon.

Namibian Police spokesperson Kauna Shikwambi told the weekly media briefing yesterday that two boys, aged 7 and 8, who are friends went to a pond to play but they were then thrown into the water by unknown men who subsequently raped them. The incident happened at Donkerhoek at 13:00 in Khorixas.

Shikwambi said there were five men but it was not yet determined whether all raped the children. She said the victims were taken to hospital for a medical examination. She added that by yesterday no arrests were made and police investigations continue.

In an unrelated matter two Botswana nationals, aged 36 and 50, are expected to appear in the Katima Mulilo Magistrate’s Court today after being caught selling five elephant tusks. The men were arrested on Friday afternoon during a police operation at Sila village along the Chobe River in Zambezi Region.

“It is alleged that the tusks were brought into Namibia from Botswana after the suspects crossed the river by canoe. The value is not yet determined,” said Shikwambi.

A 16-year-old girl committed suicide by hanging herself from the roof of a house at Kongola in Zambezi Region. The deceased, Sililo Mushabati Patricia, left a suicide note stating she felt lonely, hence she decided to take her life.

A 25-year-old taxi driver from Windhoek is expected to appear in the Katutura Magistrate’s Court after he fatally bumped a man and seriously injured another pedestrian.

Shikwambi said Ernest Swartbooi died instantly after he was run over by the taxi driver. She added that at the same time the driver struck and seriously injured a 27-year-old.

“The taxi driver failed to stop at the scene. However, he surrendered himself at Wanaheda Police Station. He is remanded in custody and expected to appear in court today.”