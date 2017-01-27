Vocational education graduate establishes thriving firm

Sakaria Kadhikwa

Ongwediva-Vocational education has birthed a Namibian company that currently employs 180 salaried workers.

The firm called Water Engineering Africa has its headquarters in Ongwediva – however its areas of operation are not only confined to the north but spread throughout the country.

The brainchild behind the establishment of this company is Tangeni Nghiwewelekwa, a former student of Chemie AG in Halle, Germany, where he received training in pipe construction. He subsequently completed his vocational studies at Valombola Vocational Training Centre, in Ongwediva, in 1998. After completing his studies at the two institutions he worked for various town councils in northern Namibia where he gained valuable experience in technical affairs of regional and local authorities.

Nghiwewelekwa has fifteen years of wide technical and practical experience in mechanical, civil and structural engineering.

Before establishing Water Engineering Africa, Nghiwewelekwa worked for ELWIWA as a project manager and played a pivotal role in the establishment of ELWIWA’s northern branch, where he oversaw the design and construction of various multi-million dollar projects.

Water Engineering Africa offers expert advice and guidance to commercial and domestic customers through full service, backup and maintenance of installations.

“We also supply a comprehensive range of electrical, solar and diesel-driven borehole pumps,” says Nghiwewelekwa on his company’s website.

The Namibia Training Authority visited Nghiwewelekwa this week as part of its drive to highlight the importance of vocational education and training in Namibia and it’s where New Era met him at his premises in Ongwediva’s industrial area.

He demonstrated how his team carries out its work.

More interestingly, 81 staff members out of the 180 are women while the whole workforce is Namibian, mainly from the previously disadvantaged group.