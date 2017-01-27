Star of the Week: Henry Shimutwikeni

Our Star of the Week is Henry Shimutwikeni from a private law firm Henry Shimutwikeni & Co Inc., who on Tuesday selflessly handed over a scholarship of N$20 000 to the best Grade 12 learner from a public school, Fiina Nambambi. The recipient was a learner at Haimbili Haufiku Senior Secondary School where she sat for her ordinary level.

She scored an average of 83. 5 percent overall among the top ten learners countrywide in 2016. Shimutwikeni has only been practising for two years now.

Shimutwikeni said the learner was chosen because she was the only one among the top ten learners who sat for the Namibia Senior Secondary Certificate (NSSC) ordinary level.