Inner City Lutheran Congregation yesterday donated food valued at about N$60 000 to the Ministry of Poverty Eradication and Social Welfare for its food bank programme. The food included cooking oil, packets of sugar, tinned fish and beans. Handing over the donation is Inner City’s Wilson Jacqueline to the Minister of Poverty Eradication Zephania Kameeta. Jacqueline said that last August she asked congregants to donate food from home which the church collected.