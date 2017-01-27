Mixed reviews for Gazza’s new music video

Pinehas Nakaziko

Windhoek-Namibian kwaito musician, Gazza, has a new music video out for the song ‘Get It On Tonight’, in which he is twerking with luscious girls at a swimming pool. Singer Suzy Eises, who features in the video, entertains the viewers with her Saxophone in between her provocative dances.

Yet for all its supposedly graphic appeal, and reaching nearly 50 000 views in the first six days on YouTube, so far the comments by viewers have been a little bit harsh. The viewers are mostly disappointment with the artistic work of the video.

“From the creative and artistic point of view, the video did not do justice to the song,” commented Michael Gawanab. “They even shot the video in the afternoon, but the theme is ‘Get It On Tonight’,” commented one Mwambu Thomas, who does admit that it is a great video but it needed to be re-directed as it is meant for summer time.

Another viewer, Paulus Katopa, points out that while the location was perfect, video graphic was of high quality, the storyline was a bit off.

Gazza, real name Lazarus Shiimi, released the video on social media last Friday, 20 January. Shot by Maya Neto, the video was filmed at Gross Barmen, a picturesque resort in Okahandja, which belongs to the Namibia Wildlife Resorts.

Gazza says this is one of his best videos. He says the upbeat ‘Get It On’ is all about having a good time with the people you love, and the video strictly sticks true to the theme. “The video portrays a story of people having a good time and welcoming summer season in style.

Most videos nowadays are shot with super models, but on this one, we decided to use people randomly – from kids, youth and the elderly. It was more like a family atmosphere,” he says.

Gazza has also revealed that the video has cost him around N$40 000 to shoot, with most of the cost going into the production, equipment and editing of the video.

“This is really nothing for an artiste to invest in a video. I have spent more than N$100 000 on each video that I shot outside the country recently,” he says.

He adds that his aim was to shoot a top-quality video for it to qualify for international music television programmes such as BET, MTV Base, Trace and Channel O.

“As we are speaking, the video has already been accepted but we are just waiting for the confirmation on the date of its premiere,” says Gazza.

Currently, Gazza is also waiting for the release of his upcoming third video titled ‘Up Up Away’ that he recently shot in Miami, Florida. On this song, Gazza collaborated with a Jamaican-American recording artiste and songwriter, Janelle Thorbourne, better known by her stage name as Nyanda.

He says the video is already done, but waiting for the Universal Music Group to release the video, as he has signed a deal with the label in 2015. “The video is marketed under Universal, and they wanted the video to be released worldwide at the right time,” he says.

Gazza has revealed his plan to release the video of the song ‘Swagg’. “For now, we are just looking for a professional choreographer and some super models, as this is going to be the biggest video ever,” he explains.

He says the video of ‘Swagg’ will be shot in Windhoek. “All the videos are from my latest project, ‘Pumumu’, an album that has lots of vibe in the local industry and was released last December,” he concluded.