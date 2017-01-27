Magogos back with a bang

Pinehas Nakaziko

Windhoek-After disappearing from the music scene almost two years ago trying to study and understand the music better, the group of young and sensational singers, Magogos, is back with a bang.

This time the group made its comeback with a fresh and hot music video for its single song titled ‘Skuduru’, which portrays an old school dance.

The video was released last Friday on social media as a foretaste of what to expect on the highly anticipated upcoming album to be released in March.

Magogos is a quartet of Tsotsi, Shoza, Boby and Makuva.

The group started its music journey in 2006 and specialised in the genres of kwaito, afro pop and hip-hop. In 2014, Magogos released its debut album “Anticipated BIG 4” featuring big guns in the likes of The Dogg, Sunny Boy and Exit, just to name a few.

“As four now, we are busy working on our second project, an album titled ‘The Big Four Unleashed’. We have signed a deal with Skim 101 Records to release the album,” says one of the members, Makuva, adding that they are also working on opening their own studio now that they have an in-house producer, Chubby Beats, who also produced their hit single ‘Skuduru’.

Their biggest inspiration in the music industry is The Dogg, who also featured on their well-known hit song ‘Give Us Love’. “We have learned a lot from him, including music business and everything we know today is because of The Dogg, so we look up to him,” says Makuva.

However, apart from the Skuduru music video that has been trending on social media for the past three days, the group is working on dropping another video for the song “Ek likes jou nie” next month.

“We have good talent in Namibia, good songs and albums are being released daily but the nation never gets to listen to it simple because local music is a second option to radio DJs.

“We will try something different to blend old-school style with the new house grooves and just keep it local,” explains Makuva.

Currently, the group is not signed under any record label, apart from the promotion deal with Mshasho Records and with Skim 101 Records to release the album.

On their upcoming album, the group has worked with Karishma, The Dogg, Samuele and Young T, just to mention a few. “It’s a classical album and our fans should expect the unexpected.”